The setting may have been more affluent, but a recent Midnight Oil's first concert in years reflected the spirit of anger the left will need to continue fighting.

Lead singer of Midnight Oil Peter Garrett in Sydney 2017. (Image: AAP/Paul Braven)

As the swing took place and the reality set in last Saturday night, the blame game took on its most fervent round yet. Among those to blame -- depending on who you asked -- were Greens voters, non-voters, independent voters, one-policy party voters, Queenslanders, boomers and just about every other group one could think of. Come Monday, however, most progressives were out of their melancholy stupor and determined to bring the fight for the obstacles that will come between now and the next election.

This, of course, applied just as much to the older generation of lefties as it did to the younger one. And it was on full display at Midnight Oil's show last night.