It was a quiet night on the airways, with only news programs managing to draw in numbers higher than a million.

The Front Bar (Image: Channel 7)

The Front Bar was record-breaking last night -- 659,000 nationally and 339,000 in Melbourne on Seven -- the highest ever audiences for the program. The Melbourne audience was the largest for any program last night in any market across the country.

The NRL Indigenous round started last night with Penrith beating Parramatta on Nine (604,000 nationally). Seven’s night, easily, from Nine, Ten and the ABC.