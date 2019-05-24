While the announcement of David Speers as the next host of Insiders was a surprise to some, it makes sense as Sky News faces an uncertain future.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

David Speers is moving from Sky News to host Insiders on ABC, showing there's life (and credibility) in free-to-air TV yet. His decision underlines the still very relevant fact that there is nothing like the lure of free-to-air's big audiences to attract talented media mavens.

Speers’ move has shocked a lot of people in the media, but it shouldn’t have (in fact, he was on Crikey's list of predictions for replacement hosts back in March). It is also the latest in a long history of similar moves.