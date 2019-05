The Coalition's Lazarus has won New Englanders' votes, but some locals say he’ll need to win back their respect.

(Image: AAP/Steve Gonzales)

If last Saturday’s election can be called a miracle, Barnaby Joyce could be loosely cast as the Coalition’s Lazarus.

The embattled former deputy prime minister weathered a series of high-profile scandals over the past 18 months to remain the Nationals’ candidate for New England.