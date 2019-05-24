Labor's heir apparent will face the aftermath of a defeat which went to the very heart of Labor. It is from here that Albanese will have to rebuild.

(Image: AAP/Dean Lewins)

While Scott Morrison and the Coalition can get their feet back under the desk and get on with governing, Labor MPs have to settle for doing the only thing losers can do post-election -- pick a new leader.

Except, after a tortuous process of foreshadowings, announcements, immediate withdrawals and, in Joel Fitzgibbon's case, a confusing failure to explain exactly what he was doing, there won't be a contest: Anthony Albanese will be elected unopposed. There will be no repeat of the 2013 party and caucus vote process that saw Labor members, for the first time, having a say in who would lead the parliamentary party.