Gone but unfortunately not forgotten, Tony Abbott still has a few options in his eternal mission to remain irritatingly close to the centre of public imagination.

Somewhere deep inside we all knew that the heady days of seeing Tony Abbott -- the weirdest unit to ever become prime minister -- standing out the front of train stations, bus stops and occasionally the side of a highway could not last forever.

Eventually, Tone must become but a whisper on the wind as he is carried on to his next opportunity. And now, as we wait to see his next move, we can only speculate on where he might end up and how he might do.