Scams rely on the victim’s involvement in their own fleecing. Because of that, we often don't hear enough about them.

(Image: Unsplash/Christian Wiediger)

Scams are everywhere these days. The sensational trial of US faux-heiress Anna Delvey is getting a lot of press, as is the AFL “footy friendships scam” -- but sadly scams are now so prevalent that it is only the most outrageous ones that are newsworthy.

You need only open the junk folder in your email account to find a dozen attempts to hoodwink and delude you. Just this week, a stranger called Mavis Wanczyk pledged to donate $5 million to me, “from part of my Powerball Jackpot Lottery of $ 758 Million Dollars".