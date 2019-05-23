Searching for answers to its defeat, Labor has resigned itself to weeks, or months, of showing its ugliest side to the public.

Bill Shorten conceding defeat at the 2019 federal election (Image: AAP/Andy Brownbill)

Well, with that pesky election out of the way, Labor is getting back to what it does best: infighting between factions and sub-groupings that no longer have intrinsic ideas attached to them.

Bill Shorten led the party based on a reconstructed Right made up of the AWU and the weird Mods (Moderates) faction -- which consists of suburban branches run by Adem Somyurek -- in alliance with the Industrial Left grouped around the CFMMEU, all of them hoping that the reactionary SDA union would join them.