Well, with that pesky election out of the way, Labor is getting back to what it does best: infighting between factions and sub-groupings that no longer have intrinsic ideas attached to them.
Bill Shorten led the party based on a reconstructed Right made up of the AWU and the weird Mods (Moderates) faction -- which consists of suburban branches run by Adem Somyurek -- in alliance with the Industrial Left grouped around the CFMMEU, all of them hoping that the reactionary SDA union would join them.
