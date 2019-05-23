Many prominent Australian politicians' websites are not secured, putting anyone who contacts them online at risk.

Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce and Victorian premier Daniel Andrews.

Australian politicians might campaign on strong borders and security, but many of them are running websites that are at risk of being compromised.

A local study of hundreds of state MPs' websites revealed several security blind spots which could result in leaks of users’ data and unencrypted messages being read. In addition, an international study of 7500 politicians’ websites in 37 countries showed that almost 38% of Australian politicians had unsecured websites without HTTPS encryption.