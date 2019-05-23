Clive Palmer is one of Australia's premier bullshit artists. So it's best to take whatever comes out of his mouth with a grain of salt until independently verified.
"Scott Morrison has been returned as prime minister and he's only done so because of the 3.5% vote of United Australia Party," Palmer said on the weekend. "Our Shifty Shorten ads across Australia ... have been very successful in shifting the Labor vote."
