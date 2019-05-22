You don’t reduce emissions by banning a coal mine. You reduce them by providing a credible and affordable way of making electricity that can replace coal.

One of the stark realities to emerge from the federal election result is that the broad majority of Australians are still not convinced of the importance of effective action on climate change.

A decade of drought and emissions trading, renewables schemes and rising power prices has left them aware, but not engaged. When faced with a suite of less existential issues on the weekend, climate change was not decisive. When pushed, most Australians would probably like governments to just make the problem go away.