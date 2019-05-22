The Coalition government went into the election with a “China problem” and, despite Scott Morrison's constant talk of a so-called "reset", it still has one.
Ultimately, Beijing believes that Canberra should be more solicitous of its major trading and exports partner, but Australia is still struggling to find a fresh approach to the country while maintaining its main strategic alliance with the United States. The US is diving deeper into a trade war with China, and any deal seems further off than it was when the Australian election campaign began a month ago.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.