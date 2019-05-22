This election has triggered a loud call for something to be done about untruth in political advertising. But can we actually do anything under current laws?

A not so accurate print ad taken out by the United Australia Party.

Lies, damn lies and politics, as the aphorism doesn’t at all go. Elections have always been accompanied by healthy lashings of both types of ham: the pork barrel and the porky pie.

There’s nothing new about scare campaigns based on exaggeration or flat-out bullshit. Famously, in the 1983 election, Malcolm Fraser warned Australians that if they elected Labor they’d have to put their money under the bed because the banks wouldn’t be safe. Bob Hawke pointed out that they couldn’t because "that’s where the commies are".