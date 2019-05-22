Lies, damn lies and politics, as the aphorism doesn’t at all go. Elections have always been accompanied by healthy lashings of both types of ham: the pork barrel and the porky pie.
There’s nothing new about scare campaigns based on exaggeration or flat-out bullshit. Famously, in the 1983 election, Malcolm Fraser warned Australians that if they elected Labor they’d have to put their money under the bed because the banks wouldn’t be safe. Bob Hawke pointed out that they couldn’t because "that’s where the commies are".
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.