Dr Karl Kruszelnicki's appearance on Who Do You Think You Are? saw ratings jump.

(Image: BBC)

Nine’s night thanks to The Voice (1.2 million nationally), outpacing House Rules on Seven (924,000 nationally) and MasterChef on Ten with 819,000. Who Do You Think You Are? on SBS looked at the background of well-known ABC science geek Dr Karl Kruszelnicki and the national audience leapt to 676,000 from the previous week’s 499,000. On the night it was the best performance. Seven followed Nine, Ten third and the ABC fourth.

Seven’s hour of news and current affairs averaged 1.60 million, Nine’s 1.29 million. In regional markets Seven’s 6pm News led with 568,000, from Seven News/Today Tonight with 553,000, from The Chase Australia with 408,000, then Home and Away with 390,000 and House Rules with 369,000.