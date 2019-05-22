Former Queensland Nickel workers are owed money. That isn't in dispute. The question here is whether Palmer is allowed to demand silence in exchange for that money.

Ahead of his unsuccessful Senate campaign, Clive Palmer last month finally made a start on three years’ worth of outstanding payments to former employees of his collapsed refinery business Queensland Nickel. Palmer set up a trust fund administered by Brisbane lawyer Sam Iskander.

The fund has now been set up with Iskander’s Alexander Law to reconcile the outstanding $7 million (from a total $300 million owed to creditors, which was otherwise covered by the federal government). However, The Guardian last week reported that deed of release documents required workers to not make disparaging comments about Palmer in exchange for their money.