The change of tone from Australian business since the election has been remarkable. Like a prisoner awaiting execution who gets a last-minute reprieve, they're exuberant.
But what's also changed is a swapping of the reluctant tone of accepting that the community loathes them for its more traditional tone of hectoring and demanding that the government give them what they want. That is, business wants neoliberal business-as-usual.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.