The unexpected election of the Morrison government gives business an opportunity to get their wishlist: the same old industrial relations deregulation and company tax cuts.

Australian Industry Group CEO Innes Willox. (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

The change of tone from Australian business since the election has been remarkable. Like a prisoner awaiting execution who gets a last-minute reprieve, they're exuberant.

But what's also changed is a swapping of the reluctant tone of accepting that the community loathes them for its more traditional tone of hectoring and demanding that the government give them what they want. That is, business wants neoliberal business-as-usual.