Good morning, early birds. The Coalition's plan for a quick passing of tax cuts has been challenged by senate crossbenchers, and Scott Morrison calls for an end to "nastiness" in politics in his first televised interview. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

(Image:AAP/Lukas Coch)

NO CONTROL, NO MANDATE

Key Senate crossbenchers are denying the Coalition its supposed mandate ($) on tax changes, with Central Alliance and One Nation holding out against the $158 billion tax relief package, The Sydney Morning Herald reports. “The only true mandate is when voters give a single party control of both houses and that hasn’t happened in this particular instance,” said Centre Alliance Senator Stirling Griff.

Scott Morrison is making the tax cuts one of his top priorities ($) when parliament resumes, and is hoping to pass the first round of cuts ASAP, to apply by July 1. Morrison told The Australian that “we will move promptly,” suggesting that this senate would be more “friendly” than the last. Perhaps not.

‘KEEPING PEOPLE BETTER’

Scott Morrison has called for unity and condemned “nastiness” in politics in his first televised interview since Saturday’s surprise upset.

The Prime Minister appeared on Sky News last night, The Sydney Morning Herald reports, saying there was an “an element in this campaign that I wouldn’t like to see ever again,” referring specifically to a One Nation truck that was set alight in Tasmania on Sunday. Former MP Tony Abbott also slammed the “nastiness” in politics, in an interview on last night’s Four Corners recorded prior to his defeat ($).

With Australians still scratching their heads over what Morrison actually intends to do in office, he said “my style of leadership to keep people better is not to run off to the left and run off to the right.”

LABOR SPECULATION CONTINUES

Tanya Plibersek’s announcement yesterday that she was out of the running for Labor leadership set off a “flurry of backroom phone calls” amongst potential deputies who may try for the spot, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.

From the right of the party, finance spokesman Jim Chalmers, conveniently slated to appear on Q&A’s post-election panel, revealed that he is “considering” a run against Anthony Albanese. Shadow treasurer Chris Bowen is expected to announce his intentions on Tuesday, which will likely influence Chalmer’s decision, The Guardian reports. Meanwhile, Albanese’s backers are confident he would win in a grassroots ballot.

Katter Australia Party leader Bob Katter has also backed Albo ($), in case anyone was wondering.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

I’ve been there 26 years. How long can a good thing keep going for? Christopher Pyne

How long indeed? The retired Liberal frontbencher tells Q&A he has no regrets about stepping down before the “unwinnable” election, after being asked if he’d made a mistake.

THE COMMENTARIAT

If you’re going to increase taxes, lie ($) – Alan Kohler (The Australian): “The lesson from the Hewson debacle of 1993, now being cited as the prequel of Shorten’s debacle of 2019, is that if you’re going to increase taxes, don’t say anything, and if you must say something, lie. That lesson was fresh in John Howard’s mind in 1995 when he said a Coalition government would “never ever” introduce a GST — “it’s dead”, he declared — only to introduce a GST a few short years later. He then went on to win three more elections.”

‘I feel like Labor was the only hope for our mob’: Indigenous people cannot feel defeated – Jessa Rogers (The Guardian): “The morning after the election I started to see posts online from people such as Megan Davis, who referred to a conversation with Aunty Pat Anderson who said “we will fight on”. I thought of my Elders and the resilience they have shown us. And then my Maori mother-in-law messaged me saying: “Your people have been through more than most over many thousands of years, and your ancestors never gave up.” And I knew she was exactly right. I sent a message later to my former student saying that after sleeping on it I needed her to know that all was not lost. Our ancestors did not suffer through so much for us to give up this easily. We cannot feel defeated when there is too much left we must do.”

The message Morrison shouldn’t take away from the election – Ben Oquist (The Age): “There is always another election around the corner. Without serious energy and regional development policy delivered soon there is little chance that regional Australians, or anyone with an electricity bill, will be so easily convinced of the benefits of coal in three years’ time.”

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Melbourne

The Royal Commission into police use of informers will continue, looking at former lawyer Nicola Gobbo’s involvement with police from 2003 to 2004.

Sydney

The NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption inquiry will examine allegations concerning how two RMS employees exercised their official functions when awarding contracts.

Disgraced property developer Salim Mehajer will be released from jail tomorrow after serving time for electoral fraud.

National

The Australian Agricultural Company (AAC) will release its full-year results after a period beset by floods and drought.

