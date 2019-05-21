The media is overlooking how strongly Pauline Hanson's One Nation performed in the election — and how other, even worse extremists are exploiting her legitimacy.

Which party improved its performance most on Saturday? If you only read the mainstream media, you'd think it was the LNP in Queensland, which picked up a surprise swing that saw Labor go backwards in the Sunshine State. Except, the LNP only got a quarter of a per cent swing, according to the current AEC count. And nationally, the victorious Liberal party went backwards on its primary vote by nearly 1%; in Western Australia, another graveyard of Labor hopes on Saturday, the Liberals lost nearly 2%.

So who did best? Pauline Hanson. In Queensland, One Nation secured over 200,000 House of Reps votes and a swing of over 3% -- and they did it without even a tiny fraction of Clive Palmer's $60 million in advertising, which bought him just 80,000 Reps votes in Queensland on current numbers.