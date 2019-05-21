Q&A has a strong night, making it into the top 10 news and current affairs programs for the night.

(Image: 9Now)

Nine’s night with The Voice (1.322 million nationally) outpointing Seven's House Rules (1.05 million) and Ten’s Masterchef Australia (792,000). Ten’s Have You Been Paying Attention, however, did see a turn on from Masterchef Australia, giving it an average of 879,000 nationally, and meaning it dominated its timeslot, again.

Even though Nine won total people and the main channels, Seven’s 6 to 7pm hour of news and current affairs blitzed Nine’s offerings -- an average of 1.72 million for the hour against 1.29 million -- a difference of 431,000. On Pay TV, right-wing favourites The Bolt Report (110,000) and Paul Murray Live (102,000) had their best figures for years in a post-election conservative gloat-a-thon.