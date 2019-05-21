The federal election result appears to be the tipping point in public confidence in political polls. Of the hundreds of recently published polls and exit polls, can anyone find one predicting a win for Scott Morrison? Can political polling now be trusted to accurately predict an election result?
The answer could be that we are now in an era of "fake polls". And more disturbing, those fake polls are the basis for an industry of academics and journalists who rely upon them to provide analysis. If the polls are fake, the news and commentary can only be wrong.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.