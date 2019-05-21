In the wake of a shock election result, the public have been left wondering how the polls got it so wrong — and if we can rely on them in the future.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

The federal election result appears to be the tipping point in public confidence in political polls. Of the hundreds of recently published polls and exit polls, can anyone find one predicting a win for Scott Morrison? Can political polling now be trusted to accurately predict an election result?

The answer could be that we are now in an era of "fake polls". And more disturbing, those fake polls are the basis for an industry of academics and journalists who rely upon them to provide analysis. If the polls are fake, the news and commentary can only be wrong.