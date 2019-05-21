It looks like Anthony Albanese is waltzing into the job as quickly as possible. That's not really how this works.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Koch/Crikey)

Bill Shorten has stepped down as Labor leader, after more than five years in the job (a longer term than that of either of his immediate predecessors). Replacing him will be a messy task, but it will also determine the path Labor takes during these next three years in the wilderness.

How does the selection process work?

Formal nominations for the leadership close within the week, then candidates have 20 days to campaign to the country’s rank and file membership. Expect public debates over franking credits, Adani, and other policies many suspect (but haven’t exactly proven) cost Labor the election.