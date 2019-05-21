The 2019 election showed how powerful economic interests could thwart attempts to erode their privileges and rorts via scare campaigns.

The 2019 election will go down as an excellent demonstration of how powerful interests fought back against efforts to curb their influence, and confirmed that the Australian neoliberal model of rule by vested interests remains intact despite a serious buffeting over the last term in parliament.

Between 2016 and 2019, Australia's most powerful industry, financial services, lost much of that power after the massive scale of its abuses united a sufficiently varied group of opponents to overcome its ability to control policy via the Liberal Party. The energy and gas industries suffered a similar fate: companies once able to literally dictate policy found their privileges being overridden and regulation being imposed.