From targeting RSLs to confusing claims, franking credits have been a defining issue in the election. How did the Coalition win this one?

Tim Wilson MP with the new $20 note. (Image: AAP /Dean Lewins)

Did a niche tax reform become one of the deciding issues of this election campaign, ultimately leading the Coalition to victory?

While there is no way of empirically knowing if Labor’s plan to reform franking credits explains voters’ swings against them, there are some indications that it hurt them and they know it.