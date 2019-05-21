Counter to many election predictions, it's the boomers wot won it. Now we desperately need to reckon with the results.

(Image: Getty/wavebreakmedia)

In an effort to get myself off post-election Twitter on Sunday morning, I walked my dog through streets I am now less likely to one day live on. These are streets largely populated by baby boomers, many of whom voted to ensure they don't have to share anything more with the rest of us.

Upon Bob Hawke’s death last week, Guy Rundle wrote “to be young and left during the rise of Bob Hawke was to be in heaven”. Well, to be young and left under the surprise reign of Scott Morrison is to be in hell, with little sight of even purgatory. We now face Hawke’s corollary -- regressive short-termism, determinedly kicking the can down the road for my generation to one day clean up.