A rightward or centre shift wouldn't have helped Labor win this election, and it won't help it win the next one. If the party wants to survive it needs to tell a bold story, not a cautionary tale.

(Image: AAP/Tracey Nearmy)

The dominant narrative of the election emerging in the mainstream media is not a surprising one. Labor went too far left, played up to the values of a politics-media bubble, and did not register that large sections of the broader public were not with them.

The only answer, say numerous critics, is for the party to return to the centre, and fight from there.