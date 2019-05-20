Steggall's win against Abbott should have felt like a revolutionary occasion, but it's been somewhat of an anti-climax.

Independent for Warringah Zali Steggall (Image: AAP/Bianca De Marchi)

At the party anointing Zali Steggall as the new member for Warringah, one man was conspicuously not having quite such a good time. He was wearing an “It’s time” shirt, and constantly coming over to me check on other seats “What the fuck is going on in Lindsay? How are we doing in Reid? Chisholm? Jesus…”

Poor guy, he must have thought he was going to have the greatest night a Labor supporter ever had around here.