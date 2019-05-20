The reasons for Labor's failure will be widely discussed but it may have made the same mistake it made in 2004 — not offering a simple enough choice to voters.

Bill Shorten at the 2018 Labor Party National Conference (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

After getting over its bewilderment about how it lost an election it was universally expected to win, Labor will undertake a detailed post-mortem about what went wrong that may never be made public, unless someone decides to leak it to settle an internal score.

There will also be a number of theories advanced by Labor people, some designed less to explain than obscure where responsibility might lie.