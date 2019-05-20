After getting over its bewilderment about how it lost an election it was universally expected to win, Labor will undertake a detailed post-mortem about what went wrong that may never be made public, unless someone decides to leak it to settle an internal score.
There will also be a number of theories advanced by Labor people, some designed less to explain than obscure where responsibility might lie.
