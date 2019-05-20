Barrie Cassidy's final post-election Insiders also pulls in strong figures.

(Image: ABC iView)

Barrie Cassidy’s last post-election Insiders pulled in 886,000 viewers nationally -- just 10,000 short of the 896,000 who tuned in to Insiders following the 2016 election.

That was after the ABC easily won Saturday night with an average 1.27 million viewers in prime time, with an overall share of 38.2%. That was up slightly on the 1.21 million on election night, July 2, in 2016. Nine was second and Seven third. Ten returned to coverage of the election count and could only manage a main channel share of 3.6% in the metro market -- the lowest ever.