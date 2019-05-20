Barrie Cassidy’s last post-election Insiders pulled in 886,000 viewers nationally -- just 10,000 short of the 896,000 who tuned in to Insiders following the 2016 election.
That was after the ABC easily won Saturday night with an average 1.27 million viewers in prime time, with an overall share of 38.2%. That was up slightly on the 1.21 million on election night, July 2, in 2016. Nine was second and Seven third. Ten returned to coverage of the election count and could only manage a main channel share of 3.6% in the metro market -- the lowest ever.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.