A grim reality we've been denying for so long is now impossible to ignore: Australia is increasingly polarised. Perhaps as bitterly as the Brits, if not as badly as the Americans. And their experience suggests that won't change any time soon.
We're certainly evenly split. With the government on track for 75 to 77 seats, this will be the third election of the last four that has resulted in a hung parliament or near-hung parliament. The first time in 2010 was deemed an accident; the second put down to Malcolm Turnbull's poor campaigning and Mediscare. Now, it's starting to resemble a pattern.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.