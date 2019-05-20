The electoral reality is Australia is increasingly polarised and evenly split between voters who look at each other with incomprehension and disdain.

Image: (AAP/Dan Peled)

A grim reality we've been denying for so long is now impossible to ignore: Australia is increasingly polarised. Perhaps as bitterly as the Brits, if not as badly as the Americans. And their experience suggests that won't change any time soon.

We're certainly evenly split. With the government on track for 75 to 77 seats, this will be the third election of the last four that has resulted in a hung parliament or near-hung parliament. The first time in 2010 was deemed an accident; the second put down to Malcolm Turnbull's poor campaigning and Mediscare. Now, it's starting to resemble a pattern.