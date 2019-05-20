The election campaign is over, but the effects of racist campaigning roll on in Melbourne's western suburbs and beyond.

A True Blue Crew and United Patriots Front rally in Melbourne, 2016 (Image: AAP)

The lead-up to Saturday's poll was marked by pockets of desperate candidates running on platforms of fear and hatred in our communities. Now, with the election results in and the campaign over, we can properly reflect on the harm this has caused.

Lalor, in the heartland of Melbourne's western suburbs, is home to some of Australia’s most marginalised communities, including mine: the South Sudanese community. It's a long-time Labor electorate, but the campaign always dredges up new wannabe politicians capitalising on racist rhetoric in the hopes of gaining cheap votes.