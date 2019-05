Labor's platform wasn't bold at all. It was piecemeal but pricey, an inept combination, the worst possible.

My correct views on everything.

-- Subtitle of a book by Friedrich Nietzsche

Well they've only gone and bloody done it. The mighty Australian Labor Party have lost the unlosable election, with the seat numbers between the major parties pretty much unchanged, after a couple of swaps.