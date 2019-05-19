Independent candidate Zali Steggall has thanked her supporters for "voting for the future". And with that, Abbott is condemned to the past.

Independent candidate for Warringah Zali Steggall celebrates her win (Image: AAP/Dylan Coker)

As the afternoon wore on, I was getting texts from groups backing Zali Steggall. "Feeling good. Reports of 60-40, 70-30." But then, they would say that. Steggall's campaign proper replied, more cautiously: "pretty positive". But then, they would say that.

The ill-tempered campaign for Warringah had ended with an awful peak the night before the vote: a Tony Abbott supporter was stabbed with a corkscrew (but not seriously injured) during a scuffle over posters. On election morning Abbott used this as evidence of his opponents' amorality, as he had when he was headbutted near the end of the marriage equality campaign. He made his last pitch about that, rather than himself.