As the afternoon wore on, I was getting texts from groups backing Zali Steggall. "Feeling good. Reports of 60-40, 70-30." But then, they would say that. Steggall's campaign proper replied, more cautiously: "pretty positive". But then, they would say that.
The ill-tempered campaign for Warringah had ended with an awful peak the night before the vote: a Tony Abbott supporter was stabbed with a corkscrew (but not seriously injured) during a scuffle over posters. On election morning Abbott used this as evidence of his opponents' amorality, as he had when he was headbutted near the end of the marriage equality campaign. He made his last pitch about that, rather than himself.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.