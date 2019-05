This was far from a status quo result, but rather some major swings in suburbs and regional areas that cancelled each other out.

Former Australian Prime Minister John Howard (Image: AAP/Dean Lewins)

Last night, Scott Morrison arrived at Sydney's Wentworth Hotel to claim victory as the Coalition stood poised either to claim a bare parliamentary majority, or to hold on as a minority government.

Three years earlier, his predecessor, Malcolm Turnbull, did exactly the same thing.