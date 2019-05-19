Dutton's electors are older, whiter and more affluent than the average Australian. This came down to highways and franking credits.

Federal member for Dickson Peter Dutton speaking to supporters (Image:AAP/Glenn Hunt)

"Excuse me," I said to the nice young man in the ALP t-shirt. "Are you Rhys, Ali France's campaign manager?"

"No," he said, with a slightly fixed smile. "I'm the Queensland Health Minister."