"Excuse me," I said to the nice young man in the ALP t-shirt. "Are you Rhys, Ali France's campaign manager?"
"No," he said, with a slightly fixed smile. "I'm the Queensland Health Minister."
Dutton's electors are older, whiter and more affluent than the average Australian. This came down to highways and franking credits.
Independent candidate Zali Steggall has thanked her supporters for "voting for the future". And with that, Abbott is condemned to the past.
Night of shocks leaves careers and reputations in tatters
As the results rolled in through the night, careers ended and shocks abounded as Labor's expected win vanished.
Far-right surge in Queensland helps mighty Morrison hold the line
A sharp swing to the far right in Queensland has enabled Scott Morrison to hold off Labor and achieve a victory few thought possible — even among opinion pollsters.
In the end, disaffected, angry voters endorsed business-as-usual
Labor sought to capture the deep disaffection in many parts of the country toward business-as-usual politics. Instead, those voters embraced the far right fringe in a stunning rejection of Labor's program.
The contradictions of Bob Hawke play out for Shorten
To be young and left during the rise of Bob Hawke was to be in heaven. But now, looking back, we can see he marked a time when Labor began its backwards steps.
