A sharp swing to the far right in Queensland has enabled Scott Morrison to hold off Labor and achieve a victory few thought possible — even among opinion pollsters.

Scott Morrison with wife Jenny and daughter Lily (left). (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Scott Morrison will at least continue to lead Australia in minority government and may yet achieve a narrow majority government after a stunning election rebuff to Labor that has finished Bill Shorten's leadership career. If the Coalition fails to achieve 76 seats, this will be the third election of the last four that has resulted in minority government in Australia, but for Morrison it will be a victory unique in recent decades and a remarkable political feat: virtually single-handedly, he has turned around a massive poll deficit and inflicted a searing defeat on a Labor team that believed itself heading for a narrow but relatively comfortable win.

Instead, unaided by senior members of his team, who had either quit in disgust at the dispatch of Malcolm Turnbull or who were tied down defending their own seats, Morrison was able to hold off Labor with the help of a far-right surge in Queensland where one-in-eight voters backed One Nation or Clive Palmer.