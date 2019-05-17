Seven’s night easily with The Front Bar again having a good run on the paddock — 621,000 nationally and 281,000 in Melbourne. It was the third most watched program of any individual market nationally last night. The Front Bar had 16,000 more viewers last night than Nine’s NRL game between the Melbourne Storm and Wests Tigers. Ten’s MasterChef did solidly with 861,000.
The death of Bob Hawke yesterday saw the share of ABC News jump by 3.2% as people tuned in to watch updates. No joy at breakfast with Today having another weak outing — 282,000 nationally against a lowish 440,000 for Sunrise.
In regional markets it was Seven’s 6pm News with 564,000, then Seven News/Today Tonight with 519,000, then the 5.30pm bit of The Chase Australia with 369,000, Home and Away with 328,000 and the 7pm ABC News with 298,000.
Network channel share:
- Seven (30.2%)
- Nine (24.5%)
- Ten (18.6%)
- ABC (18.2%)
- SBS (8.4%)
Network main channels:
- Seven (19.4%)
- Nine (18.0%)
- Ten (12.9%)
- ABC (11.8%)
- SBS ONE (6.4%)
Top 5 digital channels:
- 7TWO (4.2%)
- 10 Bold (3.6%)
- 7mate (3.4%)
- ABC News (3.2%)
- GO, ABC Kids/Comedy (2.7%)
Top 10 national programs:
- Seven News— 1.504 million
- Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.419 million
- Nine/NBN News — 1.1895 million
- Nine/NBN News 6.30 — 1.147 million
- A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.028 million
- 7pm ABC News — 977,000
- Home and Away (Seven) — 955,000
- The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 908,000
- Masterchef Australia (Ten) — 861,000
- 7.30 (ABC) — 807,000
Losers: Dull night overall, except for The Front Bar and Nine’s NRL game.
Top Metro News and Current Affairs
- Seven News — 941,000
- Nine News — 903,00
- Seven News 6.30pm — 900,000
- Nine News 6.30 — 851,000
- A Current Affair(Nine) — 731,000
- 7pm ABC News —679,000
- 7.30 (ABC) — 545,000
- The Project 7pm (Ten) — 460,000
- 10 News First — 405,000
- The Project 6.30pm(Ten) — 287,000
Morning (National) TV:
- Sunrise (Seven) — 440,000 (Metros: 258,000)
- Today (Nine) — 282,000 (Metros: 185,000)
- News Breakfast (ABC, ABC News) — 244,000
- The Morning Show (Seven) — 195,000
- Today Extra (Nine) — 132,000
- Studio 10 (Ten) — 82,000
Top five pay TV programs:
- NRL: Melbourne v Wests (Fox League) — 241,000
- The Late Show With Matty Johns (Fox League) —106,000
- Aussie Gold Hunters (Discovery) — 91,000
- Paul Murray Live (Sky News) — 73,000
- Selling Houses Australia (LifeStyle) — 68,000