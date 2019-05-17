Seven's sports offering gets the win again.

The Front Bar (Image: Channel 7)

Seven’s night easily with The Front Bar again having a good run on the paddock — 621,000 nationally and 281,000 in Melbourne. It was the third most watched program of any individual market nationally last night. The Front Bar had 16,000 more viewers last night than Nine’s NRL game between the Melbourne Storm and Wests Tigers. Ten’s MasterChef did solidly with 861,000.

The death of Bob Hawke yesterday saw the share of ABC News jump by 3.2% as people tuned in to watch updates. No joy at breakfast with Today having another weak outing — 282,000 nationally against a lowish 440,000 for Sunrise.

In regional markets it was Seven’s 6pm News with 564,000, then Seven News/Today Tonight with 519,000, then the 5.30pm bit of The Chase Australia with 369,000, Home and Away with 328,000 and the 7pm ABC News with 298,000.

Network channel share:

Seven (30.2%) Nine (24.5%) Ten (18.6%) ABC (18.2%) SBS (8.4%)

Network main channels:

Seven (19.4%) Nine (18.0%) Ten (12.9%) ABC (11.8%) SBS ONE (6.4%)

Top 5 digital channels:

7TWO (4.2%) 10 Bold (3.6%) 7mate (3.4%) ABC News (3.2%) GO, ABC Kids/Comedy (2.7%)

Top 10 national programs:

Seven News— 1.504 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.419 million Nine/NBN News — 1.1895 million Nine/NBN News 6.30 — 1.147 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.028 million 7pm ABC News — 977,000 Home and Away (Seven) — 955,000 The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 908,000 Masterchef Australia (Ten) — 861,000 7.30 (ABC) — 807,000

Losers: Dull night overall, except for The Front Bar and Nine’s NRL game.

Top Metro News and Current Affairs

Seven News — 941,000 Nine News — 903,00 Seven News 6.30pm — 900,000 Nine News 6.30 — 851,000 A Current Affair(Nine) — 731,000 7pm ABC News —679,000 7.30 (ABC) — 545,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 460,000 10 News First — 405,000 The Project 6.30pm(Ten) — 287,000

Morning (National) TV:

Sunrise (Seven) — 440,000 (Metros: 258,000) Today (Nine) — 282,000 (Metros: 185,000) News Breakfast (ABC, ABC News) — 244,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 195,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 132,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 82,000

