Ten's new series had a decent opening night, helping make up for other shows' lagging audiences.

The cast of Ten's Five Bedrooms (Image: 10 Play)

Goodish news and baddish news for Ten. The good was that new series Five Bedrooms started with 726,000 national viewers at 8.40pm and ended up winning the timeslot. Certainly it beat Nine’s Decades (423,000), The Bay on Seven (502,000) and You Can’t Ask That on the ABC (534,000).

The baddish was that Celebrity Name Game was weak again at 324,000. Have You Been Paying Attention is crisper, funnier and there’s no Grant Denyer. Seven’s House Rules had 981,000, MasterChef had 869,000, The Weekly on the ABC had 777,000, and Anh’s Brush With Fame, also on the ABC, had 865,000. In breakfast another weak outing for Nine’s Today — 271,000 nationally and 185,000 in the metros — while Sunrise had 465,000 nationally and 286,000 in the metros. In regional markets Seven’s 6pm News came through with 556,000, then Seven News/Today Tonight with 513,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm on 399,000, House Rules on 384,000 and Home and Away on 372,000.

Network channel share:

Seven (28.3%) Nine (25.7%) Ten (21.3%) ABC (17.3%) SBS (7.4%)

Network main channels:

Seven (19.6%) Nine (17.5%) Ten (14.0%) ABC (12.4%) SBS ONE (4.8%)

Top 5 digital channels:

10 Bold (5.2%) GO (3.8%) 7TWO (3.4%) 7mate (3.3%) ABC Kids/Comedy (2.6%)

Top 10 national programs:

Seven News— 1.627 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.527 million Nine/NBN News — 1.292 million Nine/NBN News 6.30 — 1.242 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.068 million The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 1.052 million 7pm ABC News, Home and Away (Seven) — 1.041 million House Rules (Seven) — 981,000 7.30 (ABC) — 903,000

Top metro programs:

Seven News — 1.071 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.014 million

Losers: Talk’ ‘Bout Your Generation, The Bay, Celebrity Name Game, Decades.

Top Metro News and Current Affairs

Seven News — 1.071 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.014 million Nine News — 977,000 Nine News 6.30 — 933,000 A Current Affair (Nine) — 766,000 7pm ABC News —710,000 7.30 (ABC) — 610,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 485,000 10 News First — 424,000 The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 292,000

Morning (National) TV:

Sunrise (Seven) — 465,000 (Metros: 27986,000) Today (Nine) —271,000 (Metros: 185,000) News Breakfast (ABC, ABC News) — 256,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 210,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 129,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 80,000

Top five pay TV programs: