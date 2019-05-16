With three polls this week from Newspoll, Morgan and Essential all showing Labor on track for a narrow win, the Coalition looks to have run out of time to close the gap, especially with around 3.5 million people having already voted.
However, there remain the undecideds, people so utterly indifferent to politics that they will likely go to vote on Saturday not knowing whom they’ll support until the pencil is in their hand. A JWS Research poll from the 2016 election found 23% of voters didn’t make up their mind until polling day, with older voters less likely and younger voters more likely to do that. That means an important chunk of the electorate can still be moved even at the very death of the campaign. And the Coalition is pinning its hopes on scaring undecideds away from voting Labor.
On this, it has learnt from Labor’s successful Mediscare campaign in 2016. Labor unleashed a scare campaign around the privatisation of Medicare in the last week of that campaign. It was based on a complete lie about Coalition intentions to somehow sell off Medicare, and was utterly shameless in its mendacity.
It was also highly effective, and a key reason a mid-campaign swing back to Malcolm Turnbull failed to deliver him a decent majority. The Liberals were furious — having forgotten the extraordinary lies they told about Labor’s carbon pricing scheme when they were in opposition.
Given Labor’s “big target” strategy, the Coalition has plenty of material to work with. The focus on Labor’s taxation levels — a staple of the Coalition campaign — has dropped away, in favour of what was intended to be a final week scare campaign about Labor’s negative gearing policy, off the back of the announcement of ScoMoBank on Sunday.
That has misfired a little: Labor promptly endorsed ScoMoBank, and no one else did. Indeed, the Financial Review, which is supporting the Coalition — and which stands to benefit from increased housing demand via the ownership of Domain by its parent company Nine — has gone feral on ScoMoBank, running a series of articles detailing what a disaster it will be.
That hasn’t stopped Morrison going full bore on negative gearing, lying that Labor’s policies would cause house prices to fall and rents to rise. A variety of campaign material has been designed to back that up: Liberal candidates like Peter Dutton have been sending out fake rent increase notices to voters; other Liberals have sent out fictitious “Mortgage Revaluation Notices”; the Dave Sharma campaign in Wentworth has tried to link Kerryn Phelps — who opposes Labor’s policy — to “homeowners” being hit by negative gearing changes, regardless of the fact that homeowners definitionally don’t negatively gear.
Head of the loss-making mortgage firm Yellow Brick Road, Liberal donor Mark Bouris, has been doing robocalls attacking Labor (apparently unauthorised, and thus in breach of electoral laws). This has been backed up by an extraordinary display of partisanship from real estate firm Raine and Horne, which has been sending propaganda material to tenants warning them about Labor’s policies.
It’s not the only scare campaign, of course. There’s still the campaign around the ending of the franking credit rort. Angus Taylor has decided to create his own scare campaign around electric car charging stations, which he and Liberal candidates like Warren Mundine insist Labor will force every household to install (one of the interesting footnotes of this election, no matter the result, is the disappearance of whatever credibility Mundine had on public policy).
But the focus will be on property prices and rents all the way to Saturday evening, with social media not covered by the laughable analog-era election blackout.
Labor and progressives can rail at these scare campaigns and denounce the lies they’re based on, but they’re no worse than Mediscare. Both sides routinely treat voters as mugs and lie to their faces. What Labor may rue is that it has chosen not to run with its own big scare campaign in the dying days of the campaign to shift undecideds in its direction.
Twenty three per cent of the electorate is a lot of people yet to make up their minds.
34 thoughts on “Having learnt from Labor, the Coalition goes hard on last-minute scares”
The CurmudgeonMay 16, 2019 at 12:22 pm
Even if 23 per cent “haven’t made up their mind” (doubtful claim), it doesn’t necessarily mean undecided between the government and opposition. More likely to mostly be conservatives deciding which conservatives to vote for and progressives deciding which progressives to vote for.
SaugoofMay 16, 2019 at 1:06 pm
This “house prices falling/rent increasing” scare campaign is absolutely NOT like the mediscare campaign. The former is a deliberate misinterpretation and misinformation of existing policy. There are plenty of studies and analyses that make it clear that this is nothing but a scare campaign and outright lie.
“Mediscare” was very different. Sure, Labor went all in on something that they knew would resonate and for which there was no stated policy from the Liberals. But that said, I have no doubt that if it wasn’t for how effective the mediscare campaign was, the Liberals would have spent the last three years working towards privatising (likely by stealth) medicare.
Wayne CusickMay 16, 2019 at 2:22 pm
Yes, Mediscare has a basis in the Coalition’s long term indifference, or even outright hostility, to the Medicare system.
They did plan to farm out some IT functions to private industry, rather than internally improving the system.
Similar to what happened with the national cancer registry, the contract going to Telstra Health. And that didn’t go well.
TJSMay 16, 2019 at 3:33 pm
Yes, and as Medicare is essentially a payment system the management and operation of their IT systems is a very large part of their function. Medicare doesn’t employ doctors and nurses, or hospital administrators, or deliver any other form of medical service, it simply pays for them. So coalition privatised Medibank after it was introduced in the 1970s, with it finally being sold off when Cormann was Minister. The coalition ‘fightback’ was going to kill Medicare in 1993, and was a major cause of the LNP loss. The record of de-funding/privatising medicare/medibank is there.
VascoMay 16, 2019 at 4:26 pm
In spite of majority support for universal health insurance, the LNP have tried to destroy it since Fraser attacked the original Whitlam scheme. They have managed to set up a two tier system by subsidising private health insurance at an unsustainable level. It’s going to take a while to unscramble the mess but it can be done. Consistent government policy over a at least a decade is needed.
RaisMay 16, 2019 at 4:34 pm
I was one of the victims of the Coalition’s abolition of universal Medibank, the first version of today’s Medicare. Just after I started a job after being unemployed for a while a member of our family was hospitalised for several days. We got a big bill even though it was a government hospital. The way the Fraser government worked the switch, with Howard as Treasurer at the time, anyone who was employed had to get private health insurance and the government would then subsidise any hospital bills. If you didn’t have private cover, bad luck: No subsidy. I had just started work on a low income so we couldn’t afford hospital cover. Therefore we were punished with the full, unsubsidised bill. Anyone who thinks they wouldn’t do this again is deluding themselves. It’s the only reason we’ve kept private hospital cover ever since we could afford it.
VascoMay 16, 2019 at 4:48 pm
Total agreement Rais, I had a similar nightmare at the time with a cancer scare thanks to Fraser and Howard.
Peter SchulzMay 16, 2019 at 8:10 pm
Yes, the Fraser/Howard destruction of universal health insurance when they changed the original Whitlam Medibank scheme had diabolical consequences. The rules about who was covered and not-covered by Medibank were so complex that even health care staff didn’t know. I worked in a public hospital at the time. People were (mistakenly) treated as free Medibank patients in out-patients, leading them (reasonably) to believe they were covered by Medibank. When they were admitted to hospital, the hospital would do further checks and find the patient was not covered by Medibank.
I saw many people sued by the hospital of their life-savings – particularly tragic in the case of European migrants who had uprooted themselves from their close-knit communities only to better themselves financially – and then lost it all because a clueless LNP government was incapable of understanding that universal health insurance is better than a US-style health insurance lottery.
Ebony McKennaMay 16, 2019 at 1:09 pm
I think the ‘Children Overboard’ was the nastiest and most successful last-minute scare campaign ever launched. Everything else pales into comparison.
Ebony McKennaMay 16, 2019 at 1:11 pm
d’oh! I meant ‘in comparison’ not ‘into’.
Suzie_darlingMay 16, 2019 at 2:25 pm
You are so right Ebony. It showed the Liberals just what they are – heartless, spiteful and with hearts made of stone.
crakekaMay 16, 2019 at 2:37 pm
Also Agree
TheRabidHamsterMay 16, 2019 at 1:38 pm
Yada yada yada….The Liberals, just as they have more recently with the NDIS, NBN, Gonski, have a policy of defunding Labor’s projected spending on Health…..the have that policy now and they had that policy then. Mediscare was a factual warning about the peril that the reduction in funding would have.
Why does this author not understand that the Liberals have form in keeping popular ALP policies in name only and then destroying it by ensuring it cant work effectively?
johnnol1May 16, 2019 at 2:32 pm
Stopped reading at the
“Labor unleashed a scare campaign around the privatisation of Medicare in the last week of that campaign. It was based on a complete lie about Coalition intentions to somehow sell off Medicare, and was utterly shameless in its mendacity.”
Bernard refers to this in the exact same terms at every opportunity, the lie is his, There was plenty of evidence to support the intention to gut, make unusable and eventually sell of Medicare by the Libs.
Wayne CusickMay 16, 2019 at 2:34 pm
In one paragraph Bernard suggests that the Coalition learned from Labor’s Mediscare campaign at the last election.
In the next paragraph he talks about how the Coalition lied about Labor’s carbon pricing scheme.
So Bernard, who learned from whom?
mark hipgraveMay 16, 2019 at 2:36 pm
If the LNP thinks falling house prices is a bad thing, who are they blaming for the current tanking of house prices around the nation?
FairmindMay 16, 2019 at 2:50 pm
Give up Bernard – your ceaseless attempts to equate LNP mendacity with that of the current Labor team (not perfect, but infinitely less dishonest) shows that, at heart, you have a similar mindset to the propagandists in the MSM.
RaisMay 16, 2019 at 4:38 pm
One day Mr Murdoch will recognise Bernard’s talents…
Peter SchulzMay 16, 2019 at 8:17 pm
Yes, Bernard seems to have taken a leaf out of the Goebbels/Bolt school of propaganda – if you’re going to lie, then lie boldly and repeatedly, and it will eventually become the truth. I thought Crikey was about critically analysing dominant discourses, not parroting them.
ArkyMay 16, 2019 at 3:04 pm
“Labor and progressives can rail at these scare campaigns and denounce the lies they’re based on, but they’re no worse than Mediscare”
Ah, that makes it all better. They scare campaign on the mining tax and the carbon tax with the full force of all the big business vested interests backing the play (as we’re seeing again now with the negative gearing scare, which was also run in 2016 by the way, despite the media acting like there was only one scare then), if Labor fights back with a few text messages- which are apparently the only reason Turnbull didn’t win a bigger margin, eh? Any actual evidence? – then fair game for the full might of the Liberal-News-big business empire to keep running lies to swing elections.
Disgusting, Keane.
Maybe if the media hasn’t worked so hard to declare that only the Liberals could form majority government, to hint that Turnbull would totally have a climate change policy if voters gave him a majority as long as nobody tried to press him on it (or on his lack of many other policies during a campaign which was even more small target than Morrison’s somehow), and to determinedly give him an absolute clean slate for the shitshow of the Abbott government in which he was a senior cabinet minister, Turnbull wouldn’t have been in coo-ee of the lead, a lead which all the polling for 3 years has shown that Australia instantly regretted. Is Mediscare responsible for that too?
Answer that, why don’t you.
Of course, you’d have probably said in 2013 – I know other journos did- that Labor was running a scare campaign about not being able to trust Tony Abbott to keep his campaign promises. How did that turn out?
I am happy for scare campaigns to be called out, including Labor scares, but it must be consistent and it simply isn’t. Most of the media are barely if at all raising a word about the Liberal scares at this election. As usual, most of them are happy to parrot Liberal framing and certainly don’t push back on things like “retiree tax”, “housing tax” etc which have been front and centre of every Liberal speech, poster and flyer.
The very fact that “Mediscare” has a name and the many Liberal scares do not is an absolute damning story for you and the rest of the press gallery and how much more you cared about one than all the others?
Objectively, most of the media was in the tank for Turnbull and ironically most of those who weren’t it was because they were to Turnbull’s right. The explosion at News’ bias against Turnbull, while not giving a crap against the same bias against Labor, was revealing. It is hard to escape the conclusion that media are still hung up on “Mediscare” while not giving a shit about the Liberals and vested interests using scares to try andbuy election after election because Mediscare was damaging to their beloved Saint Malcolm. And that includes you, Keane. Very much includes you.
(Hey, how’s that Turnbull resurgence going? I struggle with political writers who remain smug and unapologetic after they get proven so badly wrong, repeatedly.)
JMNOMay 16, 2019 at 6:31 pm
Agree Arky.
And here in Kooyong we have had non-stop scare campaigns, lies and misrepresentations about all other parties virtually non-stop everyday from Frydenberg. No other party is remotely close. In fact I don’t think we have had scare tactics/ lies through the mail from any other party.
Peter SchulzMay 16, 2019 at 8:25 pm
Nicely put, Arky. The dominant discourses in the MSM (including the ABC) always seem to correspond exactly with the talking points from the LNP. And it seems Crikey is joining the club. So much for journalistic calling truth to power.
DFMay 16, 2019 at 9:47 pm
Agree. On ABC TV Breakfast yesterday morning, Frydenberg kept referring to “retiree tax” and “housing tax” and Michael Rowland didn’t challenge him on either of them. ABC Fail, again.
GoToMay 16, 2019 at 3:53 pm
I have been a long time Crikey subscriber, as I felt that it was one of the few centre publications , employing unbiased journalists who use their critical thinking skills for to provide fair analytical articles. Reading Bernard’s articles, I sometimes wonder if I am reading the Morduch press. Better articulated, but nonetheless bias opinions. Today I read an interesting Essay in The Monthley : Our distorted politics
Why is the Coalition even competitive under Morrison? “Ultimately there’s no real basis for the belief that the Liberal Party is better at ‘managing the economy’ than Labor is. It’s frustrating, then, to see Morrison allowed by Australia’s political journalists to repeat the claim without being seriously questioned over it, particularly given his government’s lack of policies in key areas.” It makes interesting reading. Even the ABC, which people still believe that they are a left wing bias outlet, are no different to the rest of the media. It is just a difference in in degree. And the medicare scare was not an empty scare. One can kill a system like Medicare in many different ways, and they well and truly have done that. Out of pocket expenses have skyrocket – even a GP visit can no cost $ 100, specialist fee is close to $ 300 a visit and don’t get me started on pathology!!!!
GoToMay 16, 2019 at 3:58 pm
My apologies for all the typos, I am in a meeting and in a hurry