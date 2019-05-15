In contrast to the 2016 campaign, superannuation has played minimal role in the election campaign, beyond Bill Shorten’s stumble early on when he (technically correctly) said Labor had no plans to increase taxes on superannuation.
If you don’t recall, in the 2016 budget the Liberals, in one of their last fits of trying to govern in the national interest, introduced some sensible reforms to slightly reduce absurdly high superannuation tax concessions exploited by the wealthy. The wealthy retiree section of the Liberal base promptly went feral and it became a running sore for the party in the 2016 election campaign, complete with shockjock gotcha attacks on Liberal ministers trying to defend good policy (after the election, it got worse, with a disgusting campaign against Kelly O’Dwyer by angry old white men in her electorate).
But having got exactly no electoral credit for a good reform that upset their own base (the best, and rarest, kind of economic reform), the Liberals promptly swore off touching super tax dodges ever again. This election, it’s Labor proposing to close down tax loopholes as part of a broader campaign to make the tax system a little less generous to wealthy, politically influential older people.
It’s been radio silence on another issue, as well. Ever since the banking royal commission, the government has been silent on its long-running campaign to undermine employer and union-run industry superannuation funds. With routine exposure of how many retail super funds run by the big banks and other major financial companies were rorting and failing to protect their members, the Liberal loathing of industry super had to be put on the backburner, especially with thousands of members bailing out of retail funds and switching over.
Now, however, Liberal elder Alexander Downer has revealed that the Liberal Party determination to get industry super remains, and that they see it as unfinished business.
“Industry super funds need stronger and more independent systems of governance and we should have done that when we could have,” Downer told the Financial Review yesterday. He’s referring to the government’s attempt to impose retail super fund-style governance on industry super funds. That was abandoned in the middle of the royal commission after Senate crossbenchers wondered why the Liberals wanted industry super to be run like the retail super funds being exposed every day by Kenneth Hayne.
The crossbench will change after the election, however, with Clive Palmer likely to enter the Senate with Liberal preferences. After initially railing against the Abbott government’s efforts to repeal the Future of Financial Advice laws in 2014, Palmer ended up backing their gutting in the Senate, so the Coalition will have a willing negotiating partner if it wants to renew hostilities against the sector.
Another new arrival in the Senate will be Liberal Party operative Andrew Bragg, who worked for the retail sector lobby group the Financial Services Council. Bragg led a Liberal Party-Business Council of Australia campaign against industry superannuation, demonising it as a vehicle for funnelling cash to unions and Labor (as opposed to a vehicle for funnelling cash to the big banks?). Bragg has second spot on the Coalition ticket in NSW (behind the excellent Hollie Hughes, who will finally enter the Senate in July).
If re-elected, the Coalition has a couple of options to pursue. It can continue Senator Bragg’s campaign to discredit industry super as a front group for Labor, which will probably mean reviving the push for retail fund-style governance, expecting that Palmer will wave new laws through. It can try to use the superannuation choice issue to cut down the flow of default funds to industry super, possibly by nationalising super, as Peter Costello and Kelly O’Dwyer want — although Mathias Cormann opposes this. Or it can go down the route The Australian and the Financial Review and attack the “activism” of industry super funds, constructing a straw person of union thugs using giant investment portfolios to boss around company boards.
Scott Morrison seems to already be going that way, claiming last week “Sally McManus will now be a board member, figuratively, on every single one of your companies. The union movement will be in control of your businesses if the Labor party are elected.”
The official line will be that Australians must be protected from unions who will let activism get in the way of good returns for members. Meantime, post-royal commission legislation to make sure big banks don’t let gouging and rorting get in the way of good returns for members remains in limbo because the government didn’t want Parliament to sit much before the election.
18 thoughts on “Downer bells the cat: Coalition set to renew its war on industry super”
johnnol1May 15, 2019 at 3:10 pm
So the fact that industry super has consistently outperformed Retail Super for many years now is irrelevant to this conversation as is the embarrassing fact that worker participation of Industry Super boards the rep is paid only his designated wage. All strictly controlled and yet Lord Downer of Greed still wants what he is not entitled to and that is working peoples accumulated super for his own use.
TeneMay 15, 2019 at 3:50 pm
The LNP must be joking! It was shown in the banking Royal Commission the Industry Funds outperformed Retail Funds. I was in an Industry Fund working for a Not For Profit Charity (not unionised), and my Retirement Super pays well. In fact, I am still accumulating money, even though it pays me each month.
Talk about jobs for the boys!
FairmindMay 15, 2019 at 4:03 pm
Nothing from Downer would surprise me – a man singularly lacking in ethics, with the hide to criticise Keating today for being distasteful.
And his daughter clearly has his ethics genes….
BSA BobMay 15, 2019 at 4:11 pm
Just one more reason to vote them out, then.
Marcus HicksMay 15, 2019 at 4:42 pm
Says the guy who ignored AWB’s deliberate flouting of UN Sanctions for several years. Like this loser has any credibility. He should be recalled by an incoming Labor Government & made to answer for his crimes.
ARMay 16, 2019 at 6:35 pm
Now that Bookshelves is High Commissioner ensconced in Strand House, Lord Bunter the Downer (the shortest serving leader of the Libs ever!) is being looked after, very lavishly, by some Davos/Bilderberg think tank (Policy Exchange) in London & Euroland – sinecure for services rendered one assumes as the longest serving FM…odd that.
Also a non-executive director of CQS and of Yellow Cake plc so, between these emoluments & his old style gold plated parliamentary pension, is doing very nicely, ta very much.
braddybearMay 15, 2019 at 4:44 pm
If the idiots vote morriscum back in then I hope he takes their super, their wages and their health and education off them and gives it all to his rich benefactors.
GoToMay 15, 2019 at 5:35 pm
I was doing well in an Industry fund, than I was stupid enough to be talked into changing to a Retail Fund with a very charming financial advisor. After 12 years I am only have the same amount as I had 12 years ago. The con-man of financial advisor lost me about $ 300,000 . As we were never going to have a Royal commision I settled on pittens, and most of that was for overcharged fees. While they agreed that is should not have been invested as it was but apparently once you sign the advisor’s recommendation you have 12 months to retract your signature, after that – bad luck! I was told to accept the banks offer or I get nothing. Further, I had to sign a statement that I can not have any claim in future. I am now back with an industry fund, though I will never recover what I lost. The Royal Commission has cost taxpayers a fortune and same as after the GFC, the banks can go back to what they have always done. If this government is re-elected, the country is giving them a mandate and the next three years will be far worse than what we have seen until now. I am petrified
Peter WilemanMay 15, 2019 at 5:50 pm
Similar story here – Shafted by smart talking accountants to invest super into their investment recommendations and paying hefty management fees as my funds went down. Even got charged $400 for a chat with one of the principals of the business in the corridor as we were leaving (Principal not to be confused with principle)
The banks have been shown to have ripped off their customers to the tune of potentially 10 billion dollars and still not one of the bastards is in jail where they belong. What is going on? I couldn’t get away with not paying a parking ticket, let alone stealing $10 billion.
totaramMay 15, 2019 at 6:25 pm
So sorry to hear your stories. But this is what happens when you are basically brainwashed into believing the neoliberal hype. And it is there in every mainstream media outlet (MSM) wall-to-wall and day and night. How can you not fall for it? Only if you are a hardened anti-neoliberal from the start. As described by Tene, my industry super fund has bout the lowest fees of any and excellent returns. By drawing the absolute minimum required by law, my pension corpus has actually grown over the years, in spite of a dip after the GFC.
And this is the crook who had the office of Timor Leste bugged to disadvantage them in negotiations, and then got a job with Woodside! This man has the hide to talk about such things! He should be in jail and I do hope that witness K will no longer be hounded by the government and Mr Downer will be held to account.
Peter WilemanMay 15, 2019 at 7:26 pm
Totally agree. This ‘born to rule’ twerp should be bought to justice, but neither side appears to be interested in justice in this case.
ARMay 15, 2019 at 6:21 pm
Lord Bunter the Downer was clearly born with a silver Bourbon in his mouth – learned nowt & forgotten nowt.
TheRabidHamsterMay 15, 2019 at 6:42 pm
If the electorate are stupid enough to re elect the COALition Govt then they deserve every scar, every bruise and every degradation that will almost certainly be handed out by the champions of the corporate sector.
Peter SchulzMay 15, 2019 at 7:45 pm
This aristocratic gentleman thinks he belongs to the cream of society. And so do I – rich and thick.