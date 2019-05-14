Tony Abbott might not be winning friends outside of Warringah, but hanging out at the local mall he's in his element. Having John Howard beside him helps.

(Image: Jeremy Piper)

I asked the Agence France-Presse photographer what his plans were after the Stop Adani meeting in Neutral Bay.

"Oh, you know, Abbott hunting," he said with a smile. "Of course, his people will never tell you where he is."