I asked the Agence France-Presse photographer what his plans were after the Stop Adani meeting in Neutral Bay.
"Oh, you know, Abbott hunting," he said with a smile. "Of course, his people will never tell you where he is."
Tony Abbott might not be winning friends outside of Warringah, but hanging out at the local mall he's in his element. Having John Howard beside him helps.
I asked the Agence France-Presse photographer what his plans were after the Stop Adani meeting in Neutral Bay.
"Oh, you know, Abbott hunting," he said with a smile. "Of course, his people will never tell you where he is."
Labor’s proposed boost to arts funding comes after a decade of declining public support. Funding isn't the only problem the sector faces.
Labor is looking towards a victory — but one far harder than it should have been
Polls and on-the-ground intelligence suggests Labor will fall over the line on Saturday, but it should have sealed the deal ages ago.
ScoMoBank joins the long list of housing policy failures
The government's last-minute mortgage insurance scheme is yet another counterproductive housing policy set up to fail.
The hypocrisy of Morrison’s housing market plans
Crikey readers discuss the problems of the Coalition's new home loan scheme and the slow crisis faced by News Corp.
Labor policies questioned over cost, environmental impact
Good morning, early birds. Several of Labor's key election policies have been scrutinised for cost and environmental concerns, and Bill Shorten announces the ALP will push for an immediate increase to wages if elected. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.