Political parties have been throwing around a growing list of suspect claims and counterclaims during this election campaign, leaving Australian voters caught in the crossfire with no way of discerning the truth.
It is not unlawful for anyone running for office to use misleading and deceptive conduct in political advertisements under the Electoral Act -- and politicians rely on this loophole.
