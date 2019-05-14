With four days to go, Labor is breathing a little easier about Saturday's result. After a ragged and ratty start to the campaign, Bill Shorten and his team found their stride over Easter; three debate victories and a bungled News Corp-Liberal hit job involving Shorten's mother halted Morrison's momentum and forced the Liberals back to protecting seats that shouldn't be in play.
Some of those aren't under threat from Labor but from independents -- Cowper, which will probably be saved from the return of Rob Oakeshott, and Farrer, where six-term veteran Sussan Ley is said to be in deep trouble against independent Kevin Mack despite her hard work in the vast seat since 2001.
