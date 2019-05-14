Labor’s proposed boost to arts funding comes after a decade of declining public support. Funding isn't the only problem the sector faces.

(Image: Getty/ maksicfoto)

Over the weekend, Bill Shorten announced his big plan for the arts: a $37.5 million increase to the Australia Council, $8 million to a new First Nations theatre company, and an extra $60 million to the ABC and SBS (on top of reversing $83.7 million of the Coalition’s cuts). It represents a significant reprieve for Australia’s battered cultural sector.

“For me, arts policy isn’t an add-on,” said Shorten at The Espy, St Kilda's famous rock venue. “It’s not something that you do as an afterthought or as a footnote to other matters."