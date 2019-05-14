"I wouldn’t want to leave Tassie for Canberra. But if we don’t fight, we’re going to die."

The candidate who refuses to campaign: Tasmania's Craig Garland. (Image: Guy Rundle)

Dunalley fish 'n' chips is a dark wood shack with picnic tables in a big yard and a dozen chooks in a wood pen beside. There's no gastro-pubbing here. Punters eat beside big blue troughs, where the catch is washed.

Stainless steel benches in the back, charts of fish, and Johnny Cash memorabilia on all the walls. Beyond, the bay and Fulham Island (50km east of Hobart) spreads across the horizon. Most of what’s on offer comes out of here.