Dunalley fish 'n' chips is a dark wood shack with picnic tables in a big yard and a dozen chooks in a wood pen beside. There's no gastro-pubbing here. Punters eat beside big blue troughs, where the catch is washed.
Stainless steel benches in the back, charts of fish, and Johnny Cash memorabilia on all the walls. Beyond, the bay and Fulham Island (50km east of Hobart) spreads across the horizon. Most of what’s on offer comes out of here.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.