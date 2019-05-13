"Can I help you with that, brother?"
With his thick wiry stubble, white woolen jumper and dark blue-grey flat cap, he looks like a fisherman from a romance novel -- right down to that Javier Bardem Castilian accent. He hauls himself, leaning on the banister and a single crutch, up the stairs at the end of the Corso to help fellow protesters affix the "Save our Coast" sign beneath the rippling flags. They're here to oppose the approval of seismic testing off the coast of New South Wales, from this point in Manly, up as far as Newcastle.
