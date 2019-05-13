The Reserve Bank has significantly lowered its forecasts for economic growth — and wage stagnation is to blame.

The Australian economy is not “strong”: it is facing its worst growth since the global financial crisis, and it’s down to the government’s deliberate policy of wage stagnation.

That’s the clear inference from the Reserve Bank’s May Statement of Monetary Policy, released on Friday after the Bank -- out of what one now must assume was a fear of political criticism -- held off cutting interest rates but flagged that unless unemployment fell, it would ease monetary policy.