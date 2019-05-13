Meanwhile, Masterchef Australia only manages modest viewership figures despite having Nigella Lawson on the show.

(Image: Lego Masters/Nine Now)

It's Lego Masters’ final week and it pulled in 1.53 million nationally, making it the most watched program nationally. Insiders at 9am was the 11th most-watched program on Sunday, drawing in 663,000 nationally for the last look at the election campaign before Saturday’s poll. Next Sunday's episode will be 90 minutes.

Seven’s House Rules managed 1.11 million and Masterchef Australia sagged and could only grab 769,000 for Ten even with Nigella Lawson making an appearance. Nine won the night, from Seven, the ABC and Ten.