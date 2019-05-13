A big weekend for police heavy-handedness across Australia shows that need for an effective, transparent complaints process has never been greater

As more stories emerge of alleged police heavy-handedness and insensitivities across Australia, a reoccurring question is one of recourse. What can be done about incidents where people believe they have been mistreated by police? What are their options, and can justice be served?

Police heavy-handedness

The stories of alleged police overreaction are piling up in 2019.