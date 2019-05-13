We have now reached a point with News Corp where it is no longer treated like a normal media organisation — by anyone.

A week away from knowing who’s going to win Australia’s election, we already have a pretty good idea who’s lost: looks like it’s the US-owned News Corp.

Labor has sensed the moment, linking billionaires Palmer and Murdoch with Morrison. In the election play, Palmer is cast as the bumbling pantomime villain. Murdoch is cast as the Bond villain, a global spectre haunting Australia.