Despite the protesters, the Coalition's election campaign launch was an attempted exercise in modesty. Whether that modesty is false remains to be seen.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Crazy angled couches, ceiling of polished wooden triangular panels, great leaping orange thrusts to nowhere: the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre was a helluva place to hold the Liberal Party federal election campaign launch.

The vast foyer dwarfed the few hundred faithful gathered; about half in royal blue t-shirts, suits and suburban fashions, mingling with black-clad media crew around coffee carts. Brueghel could paint this; families gathered at long trencher tables scarfing down smashed avo while amidst them a man goes down in flames into the sparkling, indifferent waters.